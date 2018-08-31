Cover Story Military Junta in Thailand Promises

Elections While Consolidating Its Power Ever since Thailand's last military coup in 2014, the ruling junta has promised elections, only to repeatedly postpone them. But Thai Ambassador Virachai Plasai urges patience for his Southeast Asian nation as it looks for the "sweet spot" in adapting democracy to Thai culture. Read More

Last Soldier Standing Defense Secretary Mattis Quietly Survives

Trump's Purges with Mixed Record PAmid the daily drama of D.C.'s own version of "The Apprentice," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has quietly stood behind President Trump while trying to leave his mark on national security policies. Read More

Power of Energy Russians to Increase Gas Flow

To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 The Nord Stream 2 pipeline could double the amount of gas that Russia supplies Germany, helping the continent meet its growing energy needs but potentially holding it hostage to the Kremlin. Read More

The War Over Water A Parched Planet Could Ignite

More Conflict in Hotspots Experts warn that water scarcity, exacerbated by reduced rainfall due to climate change, could spark more instability and violence in some of the world's most conflict-prone regions. Read More

Accelerating Social Change At D.C. Business Incubator, Saudi

Women Startups Shatter Stereotypes A group of 16 young women entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia came to the Halcyon Incubator in Washington D.C. recently to get their ventures off the ground while simutaneously breaking down stereotypes. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: A Low-Carbon Economic

Transition Is Both Possible, Profitable Technological innovation and investment in low-emission solutions are already creating new opportunities for economic growth, new jobs, increased profit and a better future for our planet. Those who do not jump on the bandwagon risk losing out. Read More