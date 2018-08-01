Cover Story Warm Ties Between India, U.S.

Move Full Speed Ahead Under Trump President Trump has made enemies out of allies and friends out of autocrats, but Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna has the fortune of representing the world's largest democracy on Embassy Row at a time of unusually warm — and refreshingly uncontroversial — ties between Washington and New Delhi. Read More

People of World Influence Nonproliferation Expert Tierney:

More Nukes Means More Dangers President Trump thinks the U.S. needs more and better nuclear weapons to counter growing geopolitical threats such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. Former Congressman and longtime nonproliferation expert John Tierney says the last thing the U.S. needs is to tempt fate with another global arms race. Read More

Death Knell for WTO? Trump's Tariff War Threatens to

Knock Down Multilateral Trading System President Trump has said he doesn't plan to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization, but he has expressed disdain for the organization. Consequently, all the progress the United States has made toward keeping the WTO relevant in the 21st century has ground to a halt. Read More

Change in Africa Historic Transitions In Ethiopia,

Zimbabwe Could Shake Up Africa Nations across Africa are experiencing dramatic, historic change that stands in stark contrast to the clichéd portrayal of a continent hobbled by strongmen and sclerotic regimes. Perhaps nowhere is this seismic shift more apparent than in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. Read More

Power of the Purse European Union Seeks to Influence

Hungary, Poland Through Budget Funds It's the $1.5 trillion question. Can the European Union use its budget for 2021-27 to curb what many see as member states like Hungary and Poland riding roughshod over the rule of law, independent institutions and even democratic norms? Read More

Georgia's Sad Anniversary Georgia Marks 10th Anniversary

Of Painful War with Russia Twenty-seven years after Georgia declared its independence from the crumbling U.S.S.R. and 10 years after Russian troops invaded the former Soviet republic, Georgia's 3.9 million inhabitants still live in fear of their giant northern neighbor. Read More

American Summer America Celebrates Summer With

Mix of Old World and New Traditions Because the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, Americans also participate or watch as people who came here from other countries celebrate summer their way. Often, that involves a mixture of pagan and Christian rites to mark two dates — the summer solstice and the feast of St. John. Read More

Book Review 'The Peacemakers' Grapples with

Leadership Through Personal Examples "The Peacemakers: Leadership Lessons from Twentieth-Century Statesmanship" by Bruce W. Jentleson looks at statesmanship through the prism of 13 case studies from the 20th century and considers what lessons can be drawn from these examples for our current time. Read More