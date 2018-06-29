Cover Story The Other 'No-Nonsense' President

In Philippines Stirs Up Outrage, Praise With a penchant for profanity and outrageous remarks on everything from Viagra to Hitler, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been described as the Donald Trump of the East. But Ambassador Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez defends his famously un-PC president as a man of the people who gets things done. Read More



People of World Influence Former Ambassador McFaul Talks

U.S.-Russia Relations and 'Hot Peace' Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, spearheaded President Obama's famed (and failed) reset with Russia, only to encounter the full brunt of the Kremlin's wrath. While he does not foresee a return to the Cold War, McFaul warns that we're entering into a new hot war with Russia. Read More

The Transatlantic Rupture Trump's Transactional Realpolitik

Alienates America's European Allies President Trump's "America First" agenda seems to be putting allies like France and Germany last, as his transactional view of world affairs takes a wrecking-ball approach to the post-World War II architecture that the U.S. and Europe built. Read More

'Transactional Conflict' Op-Ed: U.S.-China Rivalry Could

Shape New Sino-American Cold War Amid the current trade showdown with Donald Trump, China might be able to avoid a devastating trade war in the short term, but the long-term trajectory of Sino-American relations will be characterized by escalating tension, and potentially even a full-blown cold war. Read More

When a Child Is Taken Consular Corps of D.C. Holds Mock

Trial on International Child Abductions The aim of the mock trial was to provide the audience of diplomats and State Department officials with a better understanding of how the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction is supposed to work. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: Public, Private Sectors Must

Work Together to Manage Next Pandemic The effects of pandemics are devastating on human lives and development. This is not just a health issue but also an economic issue — and a security issue. We therefore need to invest in better tools, effective early detection and a more robust global response system. Read More