|
Cover Story
The Other 'No-Nonsense' President
In Philippines Stirs Up Outrage, Praise
With a penchant for profanity and outrageous remarks on everything from Viagra to Hitler, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been described as the Donald Trump of the East. But Ambassador Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez defends his famously un-PC president as a man of the people who gets things done. Read More
Also see: New Philippine Rare Disease Act Could Serve as Model for Asia
|
People of World Influence
Former Ambassador McFaul Talks
Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, spearheaded President Obama's famed (and failed) reset with Russia, only to encounter the full brunt of the Kremlin's wrath. While he does not foresee a return to the Cold War, McFaul warns that we're entering into a new hot war with Russia. Read More
U.S.-Russia Relations and 'Hot Peace'
|
The Transatlantic Rupture
Trump's Transactional Realpolitik
Alienates America's European Allies
President Trump's "America First" agenda seems to be putting allies like France and Germany last, as his transactional view of world affairs takes a wrecking-ball approach to the post-World War II architecture that the U.S. and Europe built. Read More
|
'Transactional Conflict'
Op-Ed: U.S.-China Rivalry Could
Shape New Sino-American Cold War
Amid the current trade showdown with Donald Trump, China might be able to avoid a devastating trade war in the short term, but the long-term trajectory of Sino-American relations will be characterized by escalating tension, and potentially even a full-blown cold war. Read More
|
When a Child Is Taken
Consular Corps of D.C. Holds Mock
Trial on International Child Abductions
The aim of the mock trial was to provide the audience of diplomats and State Department officials with a better understanding of how the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction is supposed to work. Read More
|
Nordic Vantage Point
Op-Ed: Public, Private Sectors Must
Work Together to Manage Next Pandemic
The effects of pandemics are devastating on human lives and development. This is not just a health issue but also an economic issue — and a security issue. We therefore need to invest in better tools, effective early detection and a more robust global response system. Read More
|
Medical
Rising Rates of Young Americans
Diagnosed with Colon Cancer
For years, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and other medical groups have advised people at average risk of colon and rectal cancer to begin screening at age 50. But the ACS is now changing that advice — a shift largely driven by the fact that colorectal cancers are increasingly being diagnosed in younger Americans. Read More
|
Last Edited on June 29, 2018