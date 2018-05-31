|
Cover Story
Bucking Austerity, Socialists
Bring Economy Back from Brink
During the eurocrisis, the Portuguese found themselves lumped in together with the PIIGS, a derogatory moniker for the debt-saddled economies of Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain. Fast-forward eight years and Portugal has shed its economic ignominy, earning praise for a recovery that Ambassador Domingos Fezas Vital says the Portuguese people, not politicians, made a reality. Read More
Moon in the Shadows
South Korea's Moon Takes
As President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un wrangle back and forth over a historic détente, behind the scenes stands South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the son of refugees who fled the North and the low-key mediator who has hitched his reputation on bringing the two wildly unpredictable leaders together. Read More
Big Gamble On Trump, Kim
State of U.S. Immigration
Trump Makes Strides on
Ambitious Immigration Agenda
One of the issues that catapulted President Donald Trump into office was immigration. Simply put, he wants less of it, both the illegal and legal kinds, and he has not let up on the issue since assuming the presidency. Read More
Overlooked Repression
Uyghur Muslims Stage Protest
At Chinese Embassy
Recently, about 150 protestors gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy, waving light-blue flags and shouting slogans on behalf of an ethnic group few Americans have ever heard of - the Uyghurs - an ancient people spread across much of East and Central Asia. Read More
Book Review
Steil's 'Marshall Plan' Details
Forgotten Era of American Greatness
Few initiatives better exemplified American effectiveness and excellence than the Marshall Plan, the economic assistance program designed to help rebuild Europe after the devastation of World War II. "The Marshall Plan: Dawn of the Cold War" by Benn Steil impressively describes the complex history of this initiative. Read More
Nordic Vantage Point
Op-Ed: Humanitarian Aid Needs
To Be Principled and Smart
According to the United Nations, there has never been a greater need for humanitarian assistance in the world than there is today. More than 136 million people from 26 different countries are in need of protection and humanitarian assistance. Read More
Medical
Big Rise Seen in U.S. Kids,
Teens Attempting Suicide
In a troubling sign that anxiety and depression are taking hold of America's youth, new research shows a doubling since 2008 in the number of kids and teens who've been hospitalized for attempted suicide or suicidal thoughts. Read More
Last Edited on May 31, 2018