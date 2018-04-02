Cover Story With Trump's Jerusalem Recognition,

U.S. Is on the Wrong Side of History In May, President Trump will make history when he inaugurates the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, cementing America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But the ribbon-cutting, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence, will be nothing less than "catastrophic," warns Husam Zomlot, Palestine's man in Washington. Read More

Also See: Former U.S. Treasury Official Sees Gulf States Warming to Israel

Trump's Tariffs Trump's Aluminum, Steel Tariffs

Spark Fears of Global Trade War President Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as part of his "America First" agenda has ignited a worldwide firestorm of anger, frustration and confusion — and fears of a tit-for-tat trade war. Read More

Votes to Watch Latin America Has Big Votes This

Year. Here's Why They Matter. Against the backdrop of high-profile corruption scandals, a series of unpredictable elections and transitions will take place this year, notably in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba. In total, nearly two-thirds of Latin Americans will elect a new president in 2018, possibly transforming the region's politics for years to come. Read More

Cuba in Transition Cuba's Raúl Castro to Step Down as

Its Relations with Washington Worsen Come April 19, Cuba — for the first time in nearly six decades — will be led by a man whose last name isn't Castro. But that doesn't mean relations with Washington will get any better. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: Security Cooperation

Must Be Mutually Beneficial The meeting on March 20 between U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Norwegian Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen confirmed the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Norway. It also confirmed that our security cooperation is a two-way street. Read More