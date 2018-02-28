Cover Story Haitian Ambassador Paul Altidor:

Come Visit Our 'Shithole' Country The last time Ambassador Paul Altidor graced our cover in 2012, Haiti was digging out from one of the worst earthquakes in modern history and Barack Obama was in the White House. Fast-forward to 2018. Haiti is still recovering from that earthquake and Donald Trump is cursing up a storm in the White House. But this time, Altidor says his country won't remain silent in the face of slurs. Read More

Also See: End of Protected Status Could Devastate Remittance-Dependent Nations

Local-Federal Divide U.S. Mayors Diverge with Trump

On Immigration, Climate Change The Trump administration's absent approach on climate and aggressive stance on immigration have ramped up the political gridlock in Washington. Stuck in the middle are U.S. cities that have found themselves picking up the slack on environmental issues while watching the contentious immigration debate play out on their doorsteps. Read More

Continent of Neglect Experts Urge U.S. Engagement

In Africa as China Fills the Void While President Donald Trump's recent "shithole" comment degrading Haiti and African countries roiled politics at home and abroad, some argue that it was also a statement emblematic of the West's historical neglect of the 54 countries on the African continent. Read More

Presidential Profanities When Trump Swears

Rest of World Says WTF President Trump's penchant for profanities has outraged parts of the world and further polarized a divided America, although his base seems to be eating up his vulgar vernacular. Read More

Benefits of Leave U.S. Playing Catch-Up With

Rest of World on Paternity Leave The U.S. government is inching toward joining the rest of the developed world in allowing fathers to take time off from work upon the birth or adoption of their children without a loss of income — a policy that would benefit families as well as the economy as a whole. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point On International Women's Day,

Strides Made but Gaps Persist In his own words, Norwegian Ambassador Kåre R. Aas discusses the highlights pertaining to the rights of women and girls all over the world in celebration of International Women's Day March 8. Read More