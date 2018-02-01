Cover Story Champion of Gender Equality,

Sweden Still Playing Catch Up Long hailed as a beacon gender equality, Sweden has found itself caught up in the eye of the #MeToo maelstrom that has become a global rallying cry for women to speak out against abuse and harassment. And that reckoning is a good thing, says Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden's envoy to the U.S. Read More

End in Sight? Proxies Maneuver to Resolve Syria's

War, But Assad Isn't Going Anywhere With facts solidifying on the ground and the Islamic State having been largely uprooted, the power players in Syria's civil war are scrambling to come out on top in any possible resolution — and that includes embattled President Bashar al-Assad. Read More

McMaster's Battles Despite Bumpy First Year, National

SecurityAdvisor Leaves Imprint National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster seems to have exerted a calming influence on his boss's impulsive rhetoric since taking office a year ago. But he's also found himself in the crosshairs of a sustained alt-right campaign to push him out of office. Read More

The Yemen Quagmire Two Former Ambassadors Speak

Out on Deepening Crisis in Yemen The civil war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people, sickened 1 million and displaced more than 2 million, leading the United Nations to call it "the world's worst humanitarian crisis." Yet it has pretty much been ignored by the American press and the Trump administration. Read More

KORUS Controversy Trump Takes Aim at U.S.-South Korea

FTA, Despite Wishes of U.S. Industries The U.S. and South Korean governments have begun renegotiating their 2012 free trade agreement, as demanded by President Trump, even though most American industries that trade under the agreement are perfectly happy with it. Read More

Op-Ed: Policy Meat Grinder What the Iran Nuclear Deal Tells Us

About Making Foreign Policy Today In July 2015, the United States and five other countries concluded an agreement with Iran concerning that country's nuclear program. While some hailed the successful conclusion of the talks as one of the greatest achievements of the Obama administration, others could not condemn the result strongly enough. Read More