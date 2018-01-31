|
Cover Story
Hailed as Champion of Gender Equality,
Sweden Learns It's Still Playing Catch Up
Long hailed as a beacon gender equality, Sweden has found itself caught up in the eye of the #MeToo maelstrom that has become a global rallying cry for women to speak out against abuse and harassment. And that reckoning is a good thing, says Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden's envoy to the U.S., who is one of only about two dozen female ambassadors in Washington.
End in Sight?
Proxies Maneuver to Resolve Syria's War,
But Assad Isn't Going Anywhere for Now
With facts solidifying on the ground and the Islamic State having been largely uprooted, the power players in Syria's civil war are scrambling to come out on top in any possible resolution — and that includes embattled President Bashar al-Assad.
McMaster's Battles
Despite Bumpy First Year, National Security
Advisor Leaves Imprint on White House
National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster seems to have exerted a calming influence on his boss's impulsive rhetoric since taking office a year ago. But he's also found himself in the crosshairs of a sustained alt-right campaign to push him out of office.
The Yemen Quagmire
Two Former Ambassadors Speak
Out on Deepening Crisis in Yemen
The civil war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people, sickened 1 million and displaced more than 2 million, leading the United Nations to call it "the world's worst humanitarian crisis." Yet it has pretty much been ignored by the American press and the Trump administration.
KORUS Controversy
Trump Takes Aim at U.S.-South Korea
FTA, Despite Wishes of U.S. Industries
The U.S. and South Korean governments have begun renegotiating their 2012 free trade agreement, as demanded by President Trump, even though most American industries that trade under the agreement are perfectly happy with it.
Op-Ed: Policy Meat Grinder
What the Iran Nuclear Deal Tells Us
About Making Foreign Policy Today
In July 2015, the United States and five other countries concluded an agreement with Iran concerning that country's nuclear program. While some hailed the successful conclusion of the talks as one of the greatest achievements of the Obama administration, others could not condemn the result strongly enough.
Corruption Crusaders
From Burkina Faso to Ukraine,
Grassroots Movements Take on Graft
What do Burkina Faso's Blaise Compaoré, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych and Guatemala's Otto Pérez Molina have in common? Answer: All three were deeply corrupt presidents ousted by peaceful, democratic grassroots movements. Recently, leaders of those movements gathered at Washington's U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) to inspire activists in other countries ruled by authoritarian regimes.
