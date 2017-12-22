|
Cover Story
Mexico's Gutiérrez: Break Down
Bilateral Walls, Don't Build Them
Gerónimo Gutiérrez Fernández may have the toughest job on Embassy Row. After all, what training prepares any ambassador to represent a country. But Gutiérrez takes pains to differentiate Donald Trump, the man, from the American people who voted him into office, saying that the "average American just wants a respectful, mutually beneficial relationship with Mexico." Read More
United Nations
Trump's U.N. Ambassador Survives
Brutal First Year Relatively Unscathed
In an administration characterized by a tumultuous, chaotic foreign policy, one figure has received reasonably favorable reviews from experts: Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Read More
Putting 'T' in Temporary
TPS Ends for Haiti, Nicaragua.
Are Honduras, El Salvador Next?
As President Trump works to curb immigration to the U.S., his administration is shaking up the the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program that has allowed about 300,000 people from countries such as Haiti, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras to set up lives in the U.S. Read More
Franco-German Alliance
Macron, Merkel Navigate Populism,
Russia and the U.S. to Unify Europe
President Trump's global isolation has brought French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel closer together, creating a Franco-German alliance that seeks to project a united European front in the face of growing populist forces. Read More
Inclusive Peace
Afghanistan Takes Tentative Steps
To Include Women in Peace Process
Achieving peace between the Afghan government and Taliban has been elusive, fruitless goal. But some experts say a third party is missing in the country's moribund peace talks: Afghanistan's women. Read More
Op-Ed: New Nation Branding
In Age of Trump's Twitter Diplomacy,
Nations Need to Go Beyond Beltway
There's no mistaking that Trump's Twitter diplomacy allows him to bypass the media and make a direct appeal to his base. If countries want to effectively navigate Trump's impetuous nature, they need to build a rapport directly with the American public. Read More
Medical
Will Artificial Intelligence Be
Part of Your Health Care Team?
Artificial intelligence is assuming a greater role in many walks of life, with research suggesting it may even help doctors diagnose disease. One new study is the latest to delve into the idea of using artificial intelligence to improve medical diagnoses. Read More
Last Edited on December 22, 2017