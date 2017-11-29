Cover Story Poverty-Stricken Bangladesh Struggles

To Absorb Rohingya Refugees from Myanmar Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin says his overcrowded nation is struggling to absorb the mass exodus of persecuted Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, calling it "possibly the most catastrophic human crisis ever faced in the recent history of mankind." Read More

People of World Influence Puerto Rico's Jenniffer González-Colón

Pleads For Help Her Devastated Island In the days after Hurricane Maria crushed Puerto Rico, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz grabbed all the headlines for her verbal lashing of President Trump. But it's another Puerto Rican politician — Jenniffer González-Colón — who actually wields clout in Washington, where it counts. Read More

TPP 2.0 TPP Countries Move Forward

With Trade Deal Minus the U.S. President Trump may have ditched the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), but the 11 remaining members, led by Japan, have resurrected the sweeping trade deal in a clear rebuke to Trump's "America first" agenda. Read More

Power on the Hill In Volatile Trump Era, Congress

Reconsiders Its Foreign Policy Role From his threats against North Korea to his praise for Russia, President Trump's foreign policy forays have raised alarms on Capitol Hill. But how much power do lawmakers wield in driving American foreign policy? Read More

Failed Gamble Former U.S., Iraqi Diplomats Criticize

Wisdom of Kurdish Independence Vote Iraq's Kurds badly miscalculated by deciding to hold a referendum on independence just as the last remnants of the Islamic State were being pounded out of existence in both Iraq and Syria. Now, the Kurds' long-held dream of building a state has been put on the backburner yet again. Read More