Cover Story Envoy Says U.S. Remains Canada's

'Best Friend,' Despite NAFTA Drama Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton proudly calls the U.S. his country's "best friend" and "closest ally." But he warns that friendship is a two-way street — and should not be taken for granted. So Canada has launched a full-court charm offensive to remind Americans how much they need their neighbor to the north, which is bound to them by geography, values, security and trade. Read More

Caribbean Caribbean Islands Reel Under

Barrage of Deadly Hurricanes Over a dozen Caribbean nations have been ravaged by a string of deadly hurricanes this year and face an uncertain future as they try to dig out from the devastation. From Antigua and Barbuda to Puerto Rico to St. Maarten, storms of monstrous size and intensity have ripped apart homes, shops, hotels and airports — upending the lives of millions of people. Read More

H-1B Backlash Trump Looks to Overhaul H-1B Visa

System for Skilled Foreign Workers The immigration debate that roiled the 2016 election initially centered around President Trump's "beautiful" wall with Mexico, then shifted to his controversial travel ban and is now focused on "Dreamers." But there's a quieter, though no less consequential, debate taking place over the H-1B guest worker visa program. Read More

Trump Effect Germany's Election Seen as Wider

Verdict on Unpopular U.S. President Germany's federal election at the end of September, in which Chancellor Angela Merkel won a historic fourth term, became a larger contest about Germany's role in the world, the enduring appeal of populism and Berlin's relations with Washington in an era of Donald Trump. Read More

Digital Dangers Tech Giants Team Up to Take Terrorists,

Extremist Propaganda Offline Social media has revolutionized how people connect and interact. But the darker side of this revolution is that it has made it easier for terrorist ideology to take root around the world, a dilemma governments and tech giants are struggling to grapple with. Read More

Book Review Stavridis Dissects the Connection

Between Reading and Leadership Adm. James Stavridis and R. Manning Ancell's book "The Leader's Bookshelf" surmises that organized and careful reading can strengthen leadership skills. They posit that many good leaders have been voracious readers and often attribute their success, at least in part, to books. Read More

Warzones and Dinner Parties War Correspondent Reflects on

Becoming an Ambassador's Wife From working as a foreign correspondent covering conflict to entering the rarefied world of serving as a U.S. ambassador's spouse, Lynda Schuster's new memoir "Dirty Wars and Polished Silver" pulls back the curtain on two exciting, challenging ways of life. Read More