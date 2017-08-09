Cover Story Veteran Envoy Carlos Gianelli:

Uruguay Way Ahead of Its Time Tiny Uruguay, wedged between relative giants Brazil and Argentina, has been punching way above its weight for years. The small country took on big tobacco — and won — while at the same time legalizing marijuana use, same-sex marriage and abortion, firmly establishing itself as a beacon of liberalism on a continent where some countries only recently allowed divorce. Read More

People of World Influence James Dobbins Recalls Life of Foreign

Service, from Afghanistan to Vietnam When James Dobbins joined the Foreign Service in 1967, the Vietnam War was in full swing. When he retired in 2014, U.S. troops were bogged down in Afghanistan. In between those two conflicts, Dobbins played a leading if behind-the-scenes role in some of the world's nastiest trouble spots, from Haiti to Bosnia to Somalia. Read More

NAFTA 2.0 Prodded by Trump, Canada, Mexico,

U.S. Prepare to Renegotiate Trade Deal This month, the U.S., Canada and Mexico can formally begin to renegotiate NAFTA, the landmark trade pact that President Trump has called a disaster. Despite Trump's disdain for NAFTA, negotiators are likely to modernize, rather than abandon, a deal that has integrated the North American market. Read More

Shoring Up Walls Foreigners Wonder How Extreme

Trump's Extreme Vetting Will Be As a candidate, Donald Trump repeatedly pledged to implement more "extreme vetting" of foreigners coming to the United States but was vague about what exactly that would entail. In a series of measures over the last several months, however, the president has made real his promise to increase government scrutiny of travelers to the U.S. Read More

East Africa Votes Ethnic Fault Lines Simmer Below

Surface of Rwanda, Kenya Elections There are two elections in August that will decide the next presidents of two critical East African countries — Rwanda and Kenya, whose politics have long been plagued by ethnic rivalry and division. Read More

Defining Crazy Old Rule Keeps Psychiatrists from

Diagnosing Trump's Mental Fitness If nearly one in five persons in the U.S. experiences mental illness, then more than 100 members of our federally elected government suffer from a clinical mental condition at any given time. So why aren't psychiatrists allowed to speculate widely in the media on the mental stability of President Donald Trump? Read More

Global Vantage Point Op-Ed: America's Waterways Would

Become Less Great Under Trump There's water, water everywhere in the U.S., but environmentalists say Republicans are washing away years of progress with bad policies. America's waterways are under threat from funding cuts, deregulation and science-deniers, including President Donald Trump. Read More