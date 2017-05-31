Cover Story Costa Rica's Ambassador Stands at

Intersection of Science and Diplomacy Both Donald Trump and Costa Rican Ambassador Román Macaya went to the Wharton School and both ran for president, but that is where the similarities end. At the White House, Trump has all but declared a war on science while at the nearby Costa Rican Embassy, "science diplomacy" has become a mantra — no surprise given that Macaya was a biochemist long before he became a diplomat. Read More

People of World Influence Shifter's Inter-American Dialogue

Shines Light on Forgotten Hemisphere "Latin America has traditionally been taken for granted because it doesn't pose a real threat. It's sort of a stepchild of U.S. foreign policy," says Michael Shifter, longtime president of the Inter-American Dialogue. But that's exactly why shining a light on the Western Hemisphere is so important for his D.C.-based think tank. Read More

Help Wanted Trump Slow in Filling Hundreds

Of Vacancies Across U.S. Government With thousands of vacancies yet to be filled, Trump's administration has been operating with a bare-bones staff. A combination of obstructionism, paranoia, micromanaging, inexperience and ambivalence seems to be at the heart of the problem, but one thing is certain: The longer Trump takes to fill out the government, the fewer allies he'll have to implement — and defend — his battered agenda. Read More

Populist Reprieve Once Glow of Victory Fades, Can Macron

Push Through EU, French Reforms? Between Brexit and Donald Trump, Paris and Brussels feared that France would become the next populist casualty. But a centrist former investment banker and political neophyte eased those fears by handily winning the French presidency over a far-right nationalist firebrand, offering Europe a temporary reprieve. Now, the hard work begins for Emmanuel Macron and the EU. Read More

After Paris Whatever Trump Decides on Climate

Pact, Rest of World Likely to Move Forward Donald Trump made it clear on the campaign trail that he would not honor the commitment made by the U.S. in the Paris Agreement. The pact is the world's first legally binding global deal to combat climate change. Now that Trump occupies the White House, he hasn't been so quick to pull the trigger on Paris.Will he stay or will he go? And whatever he decides, what will be the effect on other countries? Read More

Art as Social Protest From Refugees to Russia, Local Artists

Wade into Politically Charged Debates The faces of refugees are emerging from the statistics through the work of artists in the D.C. area and across the world who are protesting injustice on numerous fronts. In a world that seems to be coming apart at the seams, artists are battling war and politics with creativity, joining a long tradition of protest art that has galvanized social movements and at times helped topple governments. Read More

Global Vantage Point Ambassador Op-ed: Finland Celebrates

Her 100th Birthday on National Mall The year 2017 marks the centennial anniversary of Finland. In honor of 100 years of independence, Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi and the Embassy of Finland will organize a free celebratory event on Sat., June 17 at the National Mall and are inviting everyone to join them celebrating their small Nordic nation. Read More