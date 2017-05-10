Cover Story Tokyo's Envoy Works to Preserve

Old Relationship in New World The astonishing election of Donald Trump triggered a range of reactions from political leaders around the world. Some pulled back, others dug in and some stayed quiet. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plunged right in, wooing the new president to ensure America's commitment to Japan and to develop what Japanese Ambassador Kenichiro Sasae calls a "personal and official" relationship. Read More

Leaner Foreign Policy Critics: Trump's 'Skinny' Budget

Starves U.S. Diplomacy, Aid With a refugee crisis at its worst level since World War II and famines threatening millions across the globe, the drastic international affairs budget cuts sought by the Trump administration could lead to more death and misery for people who could have been saved, according to humanitarian and foreign policy organizations. Read More

Iran Votes Hardliners Fight to Unseat Iran's

Moderate President in Critical Election Iran's presidential election has become a closely watched contest that will render a verdict on Hassan Rouhani's nuclear deal with the West and whether Iran continues on the incumbent's pragmatic, moderate path or reverts to the more conservative roots of its Islamic Revolution. Read More

Leftist Survivor Ecuador Bucks Latin America's Leftist

Decline with Election of Correa Acolyte Ecuador has bucked the leftist political slide in Latin America by electing an ally of populist firebrand Rafael Correa as its new president. Quito's ambassador in D.C. says Lenín Moreno will improve relations with the U.S. while continuing Correa's "citizens' revolution." Read More

Erasing History Destruction, Looting of Antiquities

Robs Nations of Heritage, Funds Terrorism The two war-weary countries of Iraq and Syria in the volatile Middle East are not the only ones to have witnessed the wanton and senseless destruction of historic sites and the looting of national treasures. The same is happening in Afghanistan, Yemen and Libya, and has happened over millennia on every continent, usually as a byproduct of war or conquest. Read More Also See: 'Icon Hunter': Tasoula Hadjitofi

Helping the Helpers Trump Administration Eyes

