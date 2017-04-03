Cover Story Italy Tries to Avoid Being Swept Up

In Europe's Populist Tidal Wave Political volatility and paralysis are about as Italian as al dente pasta and a good glass of chianti. But like so many of its European counterparts, Italians are confronting a populist tsunami that has upended the conventional landscape. Even by Italian standards, transatlantic politics has become downright scary. Yet Armando Varricchio, Rome's polished ambassador, says we have nothing to fear from democracy — or the populist tidal wave it may produce. Read More

Forgotten Conflicts World Turns Blind Eye to Yemen,

Myanmar's Rohingya, South Sudan With world headlines focused on North Korea's nuclear tests, Russia's ties to the Trump administration and landmark elections in France, it's easy to forget about three ethnic conflicts that show no sign of abating in 2017. Read More

Human Rights Under Attack Veteran Diplomat Undeterred as

Human Rights Takes Backseat Human rights have long been sidelined in favor of geopolitical, economic and security interests. Even President Obama was criticized for ramping up drone strikes and failing to intervene in Syria's bloody civil war. But under President Trump's "America first" agenda, the promotion of human rights and democracy appears to be at the bottom of the totem pole. Read More

Trump vs. the Pentagon Are the White House and Defense,

Intelligence Establishments at Odds? Strains between President Trump and leading figures in the defense establishment and intelligence community have been laid bare in his first two months in office as the two sides hold sharply diverging views on what constitutes top threats to American safety. Read More

Asia Pivot 2.0? After U.S. Withdrawal from

Trans-Pacific Partnership, Now What? President Donald Trump made good on a campaign promise to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) by signing an executive action to end U.S. involvement in the trade deal. The sweeping accord included 12 Pacific-Rim nations that together represented around 40 percent of the global economy and a third of world trade. Where will TPP go without U.S. involvement? Read More

Book Review 'Why Presidents Fail': It Comes Down

To Too Much Talk and Too Little Action There is now an all-purpose explanation that is often cited by journalists and political analysts when an American president falters: He has lost control over the "narrative" and is unable to communicate his "message." Elaine C. Kamarck, author of "Why Presidents Fail And How They Can Succeed Again" takes a very different view. Read More