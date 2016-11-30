EXCLUSIVE: Cover Story Havana Basks in Renewed Ties with

Cuban Ambassador José Ramón Cabañas Rodríguez, in his first-ever exclusive interview with any U.S. media outlet, talks about President Obama's historic détente with America's former Cold War adversary — and whether Donald Trump will put a chill on Washington's warming relations with Havana.

SPECIAL REPORT As Trump Takes Office, Obama's

As the 44th president packs up his belongings to start a new life, Barack Obama is not only leaving behind the cushy confines of the White House, he's also leaving behind a historic — yet highly vulnerable — legacy. The big question now is: How much of it will Donald Trump undo?

Verdict Still Out U.S. Officials Fear Law That

In a case of good intentions versus smart foreign policy, the jury is still out on whether a controversial law allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia will invite retaliatory action abroad and open the door for other nations to haul American troops and diplomats into their courts.

Nuclear Limbo What Will Trump Do to

During his vitriolic campaign for president, Donald Trump promised to make many bold moves which makes one wonder what fate has in store for Obama's biggest foreign policy achievement of all: a nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump scorned as "disastrous" and "the worst deal ever negotiated in the history of the United States."

Lame Duck Checklist Congress Has Two Weeks to Wrap

With just two weeks of legislating left this year, preventing a government shutdown, imposing Iran sanctions and speeding up biomedical research are at the top of the short list to finish off the 114th Congress.

Poland's Draconian Law Abortion Law Tests Limits of

In October, tens of thousands of Polish women donned black outfits and took to the streets of Warsaw and other cities to protest a draft law initially supported by the right-wing government that would have banned virtually all abortions in the country. Their passionate public display of solidarity worked.