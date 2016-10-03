Cover Story Young New Envoy Pledges Progress

For Afghans — And Americans The longest war in U.S. history is being waged in a country whose ambassador is the youngest in Washington. Put another way, American troops have been fighting in Afghanistan for 15 years this month — nearly half the life of its 32-year-old envoy here, Hamdullah Mohib, a former refugee and computer specialist who's now fighting against American apathy while his homeland tries to rebuild. Read More

People of World Influence Former Defense Secretary Gates

Offers Lessons in Leadership "Reform is not a luxury but a necessity," writes Robert Gates, the former CIA director and defense secretary whose latest book, "A Passion for Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform from Fifty Years of Public Service," offers instructive advice for whoever becomes America's next leader. Read More

Clinton: Consummate Insider Hawkish Ex-Secretary of State

Vows to Work with Allies Armed with an extensive foreign policy portfolio and a hawkish worldview, Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton is positioning herself as the dependable choice to steer America through a dangerously unpredictable time. Read More

Trump: Unapologetic Outsider Immigration Anchors GOP

Candidate's Foreign Policy Platform Donald Trump catapulted to the national stage last year on a platform driven by one major foreign policy issue: immigration. Since then, the GOP presidential nominee has kept the topic at the forefront of his campaign, although his specific policies remain broadly sketched nativist calls shaped around his claim that he alone will "Make America Great Again." Read More

Presidential Firsts Caveat Elector: Careful

Who You Vote For The U.S. presidential election would mark the culmination of an unprecedented, unpredictable, flat-out bizarre campaign that many voters just want to be over. But as much as American politicians like to tout the country's exceptionalism, when it comes to presidential firsts, the rest of the world has been there, done that — and might have a few lessons for Americans to learn. Read More

Cuban Realities Cuba Opens to American Travelers,

But Change Won't Come Overnight SANTA CLARA, Cuba — On Aug. 31, JetBlue became the first airline ever to offer direct commercial jet service between the United States and Cuba, when its flight from Fort Lauderdale touched down at Santa Clara's Abel Santamaría International Airport. The flight, marked with speeches, water-cannon salutes, ribbon cuttings and parties at both ends, symbolizes a historic long-term commitment to providing low-cost service between the two former adversaries. Read More

Diplomatic Survey Online Poll Surveys Ambassadors'

Opinions of Candidates, U.S. Election When it comes to diplomats commenting on the U.S. election, they don't. That's not to say they don't have an opinion. A recent poll conducted on behalf of The Washington Diplomat sampled roughly 30 ambassadors from June 27 to July 29 and found an overwhelming majority — 60 percent versus 7 percent — would vote for Clinton over Trump if given the chance. Read More