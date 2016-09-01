|
Cover Story
Overwhelmed Greece Pleads for Help
As world leaders converge on New York to debate the refugee crisis, Greece finds itself on the frontlines of the mass exodus of people washing up on Europe's shores. Haris Lalacos, Greece's new envoy, tells us why the refugee crisis is a global problem that "requires an international approach to a long-term solution — and this has not happened yet." Read More
Ahead of U.N. Refugee Summit
People of World Influence
Chamber of Commerce Head
Brings U.S., Arab World Together
Despite reports that often portray an Arab landscape in chaos, David Hamod, president and CEO of the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce, says business between the U.S. and Arab world is brisk. In fact, the Iowa-born businessman who is of Lebanese, Irish and Norwegian descent described economic ties as stronger than ever. Read More
New Boss at U.N.
Women, Eastern Europeans Among
Diplomats Vying for Secretary-General
What do Portugal, Argentina, New Zealand and Costa Rica have in common with eight Eastern European countries — five of which used to form part of Yugoslavia? Not much, really, except that all are fielding candidates to replace United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon when his term expires on Dec. 31. Read More
Never-Ending Misery
South Sudan Envoy Denies Atrocities,
Says 2018 Elections Likely Postponed
South Sudan will likely postpone its 2018 presidential elections because of recent violence, according to Ambassador Garang Diing Akuong, although he insists his government doesn't want to go back to war and that his boss isn't at fault for this latest bout of bloodshed. Read More
The Next London
Post-Brexit, EU Cities Vie
London is considered the unofficial financial capital of Europe and the startup capital of the EU. In the days before and immediately following the unexpected vote to leave the bloc, financial bigwigs were threatening to pull thousands of workers out of London and relocate them elsewhere in Europe. Read More
To Become Next Financial Hub
Heartland Angst
Anger, Unease Grip American
Heartland as Election Nears
Polls have consistently shown that about two-thirds of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. The extent of the American public's frustration, even fury, at its political leadership has been well chronicled and frequently discussed. But a weeklong research and reporting trip to Kansas confirmed in spades how deep the discontent is in the American heartland. Read More
Subsidizing Pollution
The Burning Debate Over
Fossil Fuel Subsidies
For the past seven years, the world's economic powerhouses have repeatedly promised but failed to deliver a deadline to eliminate the staggering costs of fossil fuel subsidies that increase carbon emissions and the potentially devastating effects of climate change. Read More
Modern-Day Odyssey
As Greece Reels Under Economic,
Refugee Crises, Citizens Step Up
More than a million refugees streamed into Europe in 2015, the vast majority of them — 885,000 — via Greece's Dodecanese islands near Turkey, or what the European Union's external border agency, Frontex, calls the Eastern Mediterranean route. Read More
Medical
Early Prostate Cancer Diagnoses
Continue to Fall in United States
