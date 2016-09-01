Cover Story Overwhelmed Greece Pleads for Help

Ahead of U.N. Refugee Summit As world leaders converge on New York to debate the refugee crisis, Greece finds itself on the frontlines of the mass exodus of people washing up on Europe's shores. Haris Lalacos, Greece's new envoy, tells us why the refugee crisis is a global problem that "requires an international approach to a long-term solution — and this has not happened yet." Read More

People of World Influence Chamber of Commerce Head

Brings U.S., Arab World Together Despite reports that often portray an Arab landscape in chaos, David Hamod, president and CEO of the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce, says business between the U.S. and Arab world is brisk. In fact, the Iowa-born businessman who is of Lebanese, Irish and Norwegian descent described economic ties as stronger than ever. Read More

New Boss at U.N. Women, Eastern Europeans Among

Diplomats Vying for Secretary-General What do Portugal, Argentina, New Zealand and Costa Rica have in common with eight Eastern European countries — five of which used to form part of Yugoslavia? Not much, really, except that all are fielding candidates to replace United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon when his term expires on Dec. 31. Read More

Never-Ending Misery South Sudan Envoy Denies Atrocities,

Says 2018 Elections Likely Postponed South Sudan will likely postpone its 2018 presidential elections because of recent violence, according to Ambassador Garang Diing Akuong, although he insists his government doesn't want to go back to war and that his boss isn't at fault for this latest bout of bloodshed. Read More

The Next London Post-Brexit, EU Cities Vie

To Become Next Financial Hub London is considered the unofficial financial capital of Europe and the startup capital of the EU. In the days before and immediately following the unexpected vote to leave the bloc, financial bigwigs were threatening to pull thousands of workers out of London and relocate them elsewhere in Europe. Read More

Heartland Angst Anger, Unease Grip American

Heartland as Election Nears Polls have consistently shown that about two-thirds of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. The extent of the American public's frustration, even fury, at its political leadership has been well chronicled and frequently discussed. But a weeklong research and reporting trip to Kansas confirmed in spades how deep the discontent is in the American heartland. Read More

Subsidizing Pollution The Burning Debate Over

Fossil Fuel Subsidies For the past seven years, the world's economic powerhouses have repeatedly promised but failed to deliver a deadline to eliminate the staggering costs of fossil fuel subsidies that increase carbon emissions and the potentially devastating effects of climate change. Read More

Modern-Day Odyssey As Greece Reels Under Economic,

Refugee Crises, Citizens Step Up More than a million refugees streamed into Europe in 2015, the vast majority of them — 885,000 — via Greece's Dodecanese islands near Turkey, or what the European Union's external border agency, Frontex, calls the Eastern Mediterranean route. Read More